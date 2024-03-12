The Top Tip To Remember If You've Never Used A Cookie Press Before

Whether you're making spritz cookies to use as toppings, for a cookie exchange, or to pair with a steaming cup of tea, a cookie press is essential. This gadget lets you imprint designs on your cookies or punch them out into different shapes. Some cookie presses look like stamps, while others involve a trigger and barrel to create beautifully pressed-out shapes.

Whichever you use, the goal is the same: to create beautifully shaped treats. Cookie presses also come in various shapes so that you can make everything from dainty flowers to themed designs such as wreaths, shamrocks, and bunnies.

Now, while this all sounds relatively straightforward, there is one tip that's essential if you're going to use a cookie press — the type of dough you use matters. While you may think just any cookie dough will work well in the press, some kinds can actually get stuck in the press or fail to pick up the design. To avoid these issues, it's best to use only recipes that are specifically for use with cookie presses. That way, you make sure you get beautiful treats that look as good as they taste.