The Top Tip To Remember If You've Never Used A Cookie Press Before
Whether you're making spritz cookies to use as toppings, for a cookie exchange, or to pair with a steaming cup of tea, a cookie press is essential. This gadget lets you imprint designs on your cookies or punch them out into different shapes. Some cookie presses look like stamps, while others involve a trigger and barrel to create beautifully pressed-out shapes.
Whichever you use, the goal is the same: to create beautifully shaped treats. Cookie presses also come in various shapes so that you can make everything from dainty flowers to themed designs such as wreaths, shamrocks, and bunnies.
Now, while this all sounds relatively straightforward, there is one tip that's essential if you're going to use a cookie press — the type of dough you use matters. While you may think just any cookie dough will work well in the press, some kinds can actually get stuck in the press or fail to pick up the design. To avoid these issues, it's best to use only recipes that are specifically for use with cookie presses. That way, you make sure you get beautiful treats that look as good as they taste.
How to choose the right dough to use with a cookie press
The first thing to look out for when making spritz cookies with a cookie press is the consistency of the dough. You want a dough that's soft and easy to mold. If the dough is too sticky, it runs the risk of getting stuck in your press. On the other hand, if you have an overly crumbly dough, your cookies can fall apart when you squeeze them onto the tray. To ensure you're getting a dough with the right consistency, stick with recipes that are developed explicitly for use with a cookie press. This type of dough is soft enough to easily push through the cookie press but firm enough that it won't lose shape once it's on the tray. When it's baked, it's buttery and has a melt-in-your-mouth consistency.
Another cookie press mistake to avoid is adding mix-ins like nuts and chocolates to your dough. These types of add-ins might taste great, but they can also block the press and make it impossible to get beautiful pressed shapes. Now, that's not to say that you can't flavor your pressed cookies. You could dip the spritz cookies in chocolate or dot them with frosting once they're out of the oven to give them a beautiful finish and extra flavor. Or, you could use a spritz dough that already has flavors added to it, whether that's soft lemon, peanut butter, maple, or something else.
Other tips to help you successfully use a cookie press
Choosing the right dough is just the start of successfully using a cookie press. Besides that, you'll also want to avoid greasing your cookie sheet. Although this might sound counterintuitive, when you grease the sheet, the cookie dough may not stick properly, and you risk messing up the delicate shapes. On top of this, you don't need parchment paper either — just use an ungreased, metal baking sheet.
Another thing to consider is the temperature of your cookie dough. While you may be tempted to chill the dough first, spritz cookie dough should be at room temperature before you pile it into your press. This makes it easier to push through the device and get beautiful shapes.
Finally, don't be afraid to take your time. Making spritz cookies the right way can take a while to get the hang of. Allow yourself to practice and go slowly in order to wind up with beautifully pressed treats. With these tips, you're ready to plunge head-first into using a cookie press!