What Are Salmon Hot Dogs And Where Did They Come From?

Hot dogs are one of America's favorite snacks, a staple at food vendors and baseball stands. The sausage is made with a variety of different meats, including beef, pork, and chicken. However, until recently, most probably wouldn't put seafood on that list. If you've visited Whole Foods, you may have noticed salmon dogs on the store's shelves. But what exactly are salmon dogs, and where did they come from?

Salmon dogs are exactly as their name implies — hot dogs made with salmon instead of pork, beef, or another animal. While there are several brands of salmon burgers on the market, only a couple of companies produce salmon hot dogs, with Kvarøy Arctic and Blue Circle Foods as two popular options. Both companies source their fish from Norway. Kvarøy Arctic farms and manufacturers products, including salmon patties and salmon burgers. In addition to the original variety, customers can purchase the salmon dogs in original & cheese, jalapeño & cheese, and chile & cheese.

Kvarøy likes to keep things cheesy. Currently, the Kvarøy Arctic's product is available in Whole Foods, but you can also order it online through various retailers. Blue Circle also offers salmon sausages. The now-defunct AquaCuisine predates both companies; it tested the waters so these other two could swim.