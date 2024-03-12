What Are Salmon Hot Dogs And Where Did They Come From?
Hot dogs are one of America's favorite snacks, a staple at food vendors and baseball stands. The sausage is made with a variety of different meats, including beef, pork, and chicken. However, until recently, most probably wouldn't put seafood on that list. If you've visited Whole Foods, you may have noticed salmon dogs on the store's shelves. But what exactly are salmon dogs, and where did they come from?
Salmon dogs are exactly as their name implies — hot dogs made with salmon instead of pork, beef, or another animal. While there are several brands of salmon burgers on the market, only a couple of companies produce salmon hot dogs, with Kvarøy Arctic and Blue Circle Foods as two popular options. Both companies source their fish from Norway. Kvarøy Arctic farms and manufacturers products, including salmon patties and salmon burgers. In addition to the original variety, customers can purchase the salmon dogs in original & cheese, jalapeño & cheese, and chile & cheese.
Kvarøy likes to keep things cheesy. Currently, the Kvarøy Arctic's product is available in Whole Foods, but you can also order it online through various retailers. Blue Circle also offers salmon sausages. The now-defunct AquaCuisine predates both companies; it tested the waters so these other two could swim.
How are salmon dogs made
Salmon dogs are high in Omega-3s. According to Kvarøy Arctic, its version has one serving has a week's amount of fatty acids. It uses no antibiotics, hormones, or other chemicals in its farm-raised fish.
If you're expecting salmon dogs to be made with slices of salmon meat, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment. This seafood take on hot dogs sticks with the principle of waste not and want not. Kvarøy Arctic created the salmon dogs to help lower the amount of food waste. The hot dogs are made using trimmings and other pieces of salmon that might otherwise get tossed in the trash. However, salmon dogs don't have a beef or pork casing, unlike traditional hot dogs. Instead, they're made using silicone molds.
However, despite the differences in how they are formed, salmon dogs are practically indistinguishable from other hot dog variants since all use trimmings. According to the company, their product is designed to mimic the mouthfeel and texture of regular hot dogs. For all purposes, it tastes like a regular hot dog. That means, whether you prefer the spicier chile version or the original, it's pretty easy to fix and eat.
How to eat a salmon dog
If you're in a rush, you can always eat salmon hot dogs the tried-and-true way. Toss them in a skillet with a little bit of oil and fry them until they're a nice golden brown. Alternatively, boil them in water if that's more your speed. Serve with a bun and your choice of condiments.
However, that shouldn't stop you from getting more creative with your meal. Consider slicing your hot dogs into smaller pieces and making some salmon hot dog burnt ends. All you'll need is a little brown sugar and teriyaki sauce to bring out that sweet but tangy flavor that traditional burnt ends offer. The trick with this dish is that you want the hot dog to get nice and caramelized, as that will give it a greater dose of flavor. However, you want to be careful not to go too far and end up burning your salmon dogs.
You could also slice up your salmon dogs and put them as a topping on your pizza. It's sure to get your dinner guests talking. Be bold and creative with your dishes. Of course, if you want a salmon dog while watching the big game, you shouldn't have long to wait; the company plans to expand to sports arenas in the near future.