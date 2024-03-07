Sonic Hickory BBQ And Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wraps Review: One Is Good, But The Other Is Delicious

Sonic is a standout amongst other fast food chains. With its drive-in-style experience that you won't find anywhere else among popular restaurants, enjoying a meal here will have you reminiscing about a nostalgic time of carhops on roller skates, french fries, convertible tops, and date nights under the stars. While you may not find all of that at a Sonic Drive-In today — sadly, you won't actually be transported back in time to the 1950s — you will find a whole lot of flavor and fun food options to choose from.

This well-known eatery offers a vast array of classic burgers, shakes, traditional fries, and an insane number of drink combinations, but the brand is also known for its delicious innovations, like the new peanut butter bacon burger. The newest members of the menu lineup: the Hickory BBQ Crispy Tender Wrap and the Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap. I had the pleasure of trying these new menu items to bring you a comprehensive report. This was also my first time trying Sonic, and I have to say, I was impressed. I'll give you a rundown of flavors, textures, cost, and more, so you can try these bad boys out for yourself. However, these wraps are only available for a limited time, so get ready and get trying!