The 7 Best And 7 Worst Types Of Cheese To Put On A Fish Sandwich

It's hard to beat a good fish sandwich. Sandwiches containing fish come in many different shapes and forms, from the humble tuna with mayo to the timeless smoked salmon and cream cheese bagel. When many of us think of a fish sandwich, though, we think of a generous chunk of crispy deep-fried fish sitting between two slices of thick white bread. While the exact origins of fried fish sandwiches remain unclear, they were arguably made way more mainstream by the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, which made its first appearance in 1962 and has been a mainstay on the chain's menu ever since.

The Filet-O-Fish is, in a sense, the archetypal fish sandwich, and the inclusion of cheese makes all the difference. In both the Filet-O-Fish and in homemade fish sandwiches, the cheese serves as a counterpoint to the crispiness of the batter and fills the sandwich with savory, creamy flavors that the fish doesn't necessarily provide. There are as many types of cheese as there are types of fish, though — and not all of them will work in a fish sandwich. Some cheese has the right blend of texture and taste that makes it the ideal addition, whereas others tend to be too crumbly, hard, or chewy. We're here to separate the best from the worst.