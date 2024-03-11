Don't Throw Away Your Carrot Tops, Save Them For A Vibrant Pesto
Pesto is one of those never-go-wrong kind of condiments that can be applied to so many meals. But while the type that comes to mind most is the basil version, there are plenty of ways to whip up variations using a wide selection of alternatives. One delicious ingredient well-suited for your pesto consideration is an item you may be accustomed to throwing away: carrot tops.
This is why the idea of converting your carrot tops into a vibrant, delicious pesto sauce is a no-brainer. Not only will you be making a smart choice for environmental and economic reasons (by reducing food waste), but there are some strong nutritional benefits in those leafy tops, too, including an abundance of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as iron, calcium, and fiber.
While you can enjoy these often overlooked leaves in many ways, including as a simple addition to green and grain salads or steeped in water as a tea, carrot top pesto may be their most versatile, vibrant, and delicious form. It might be even more useful than the conventional kind.
Whipping up your carrot top pesto
Classic basil pesto is a condiment masterpiece hailing from the Italian port city of Genoa, and is traditionally made with pine nuts, oil, garlic, grated cheese, and sometimes lemon. At the same time, it is more or less endlessly adaptable, and can be customized based on just about any mood, craving, and selection of ingredients.
For this variation, simply swap out the basil for carrot tops and combine with the usual pesto partners. You can also add in other veggie greens (think beet tops or celery leaves), swap out pine nuts for walnuts or pistachios, or toss in a bit of red pepper flakes for a kick.
Making a vegan version is as easy as omitting the cheese. If it ends up a bit too thin, however, you can always increase your ratio of nuts, dial back the oil, or add more greens. There are no rules with pesto when it comes to consistency; it's entirely up to you based on your taste and application.
Once you've got your ingredients selected, you can go the easy route by whirring them together in a blender or food processor, or keep it old school and crush everything in a mortar and pestle until you have a consistent mix. You'll want to store your pesto in an airtight container for around four days (pesto is best enjoyed fresh) to a week, or stash in the freezer, where it will last for up to half a year.
Putting your carrot top pesto to use
It always helps to taste your ingredients as natural foods will vary slightly. But the flavor profile of carrot tops is often described as earthy and herbaceous, reminiscent of parsley or other herbs like tarragon, and sometimes with a pleasant touch of bitterness, making it an easy partner for so many other profiles and a variety of purposes.
A simple creamy pesto pasta will be primed and ready for this spin on the classic, especially with some goat cheese mixed in for extra tanginess. At lunchtime, incorporate a dollop into your ancient grains bowl for a zippy and colorful pop of flavor. You can even branch out to morning mealtime by incorporating this sauce into breakfast with verdant pesto eggs (or upgrade them with TikTok's pesto egg-in-a-hole). Regardless of how you choose to enjoy this potent sauce, you can rest assured that you're doing good for the planet, stretching your investment in quality ingredients, and pleasing your palate.