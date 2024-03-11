Don't Throw Away Your Carrot Tops, Save Them For A Vibrant Pesto

Pesto is one of those never-go-wrong kind of condiments that can be applied to so many meals. But while the type that comes to mind most is the basil version, there are plenty of ways to whip up variations using a wide selection of alternatives. One delicious ingredient well-suited for your pesto consideration is an item you may be accustomed to throwing away: carrot tops.

This is why the idea of converting your carrot tops into a vibrant, delicious pesto sauce is a no-brainer. Not only will you be making a smart choice for environmental and economic reasons (by reducing food waste), but there are some strong nutritional benefits in those leafy tops, too, including an abundance of vitamins C, K, and A, as well as iron, calcium, and fiber.

While you can enjoy these often overlooked leaves in many ways, including as a simple addition to green and grain salads or steeped in water as a tea, carrot top pesto may be their most versatile, vibrant, and delicious form. It might be even more useful than the conventional kind.