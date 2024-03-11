Are Brussels Sprouts Technically A Type Of Cabbage?

The short answer is yes. The long answer is that many vegetables are technically types of cabbages. Brussels sprouts, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbages, and many other hardy vegetables are cultivars of the prolific species Brassica oleracea. What are cultivars, you ask?

Cultivars are essentially plants that are propagated via human intervention for specific traits. It may be surprising to find out that these different vegetables are related, much less that they are the very same species. As the wild Brassica oleracea made its way around the world and became domesticated, people propagated it for preferred traits.

Those who propagated it for its leaves led to cultivars like kale and collards, and gai lan in Asia. When propagated for its compact flowers, it resulted in broccoli and cauliflower. When propagated to produce tight buds near the eponymous Brussels, Belgium, in the 13th century, it became Brussels sprouts. It is no wonder then that Brussels sprouts look like miniature cabbages and in some cooked preparations, smell like cooked cabbages too.