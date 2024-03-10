How Your Food Smells Is Important ... Especially In VR

Contrary to popular belief, you eat with your nose first. At the risk of stating the obvious, scent is one of the most important senses. We've all had our stomachs start to rumble after an appetizing odor wafts into our faces. In the modern age, our senses have become a part of the technological realm, and for the first time, the smell of food in virtual reality is a real factor.

Judith Amores, a researcher specializing in artificial smells created for modern technology, said in an interview with Scientific American, "... Scent is directly connected to the emotional and memory parts of the brain, so there are a lot of applications related to well-being and health ..." The science behind how virtual food plays with our senses is rooted in psychology. This new field of food research has already brought virtual victuals to a new level. It will have (and has had) important impacts on the human experience. With just a VR headset, you can now smell many delicious foods — yet another massive innovation in technology that is rapidly reaching new heights.