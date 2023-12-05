The Science Behind How Virtual Food Plays With Our Senses

In the age of artificial intelligence, virtual food is inevitable. Just look at the virtual restaurants that were popularized after eateries were forced to close during the pandemic. Now, technology has advanced to such heights that it is now possible to hack the human brain to alter how we taste food, a feat made even more impressive considering how it is innovating the food industry.

In October 2015, Japanese scientists led the way for technological dietary advancements, with Tokyo University's Cyber Interspace Lab developing brain-changing equipment capable of recalibrating the eating experience by, essentially, hacking the senses. In December 2022, scientists added to this techno-diet phenomenon by discovering how ambient lighting and taste stimuli altered the perception of food in virtual reality. Both studies noted how similarly the human brain functions to the modern computer: Change the input information, and an entirely new outcome is produced.

How does this affect how we eat food? Virtual food can be utilized by astronauts to improve their dining experience in orbit. Smaller amounts of food can fill the stomach by simply convincing the brain that it consumed more than it really did. The possibilities are endless. Yet how exactly does virtual food satisfy our appetites? Could it become a popular staple of the modern diet?