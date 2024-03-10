For A Perfect Crust On Your Turkey Burgers, Cold-Searing Is The Way To Go

The turkey burger is so misunderstood. Like Brussels sprouts, anchovies, and an uncountable number of other perfectly delicious foods, turkey burgers have suffered from years of bad press, so much so that many people believe they are naturally dry and tasteless. But this isn't true. Turkey burgers can be plump and full of pizzazz — if you know how to properly cook them. A typical blend of ground turkey is about 93% lean and 7% fat, which is not so different from a lean package of ground beef. So why do beef burgers come out charred and juicy, while turkey burgers exit the frying pan dense and bland? The answer is moisture. Ironically, ground turkey possesses a higher percentage of water content than beef, but due to the risk of foodborne illnesses, like salmonella, you have to cook them medium to medium-well.

And this is why turkey burgers are so at risk of becoming shriveled oblong pucks. Thankfully, there are many different techniques that the home cook can use to keep their turkey burgers crispy on the outside, juicy in the middle, and safe to eat. Adding a little baking soda slurry into your meat mixture is one method; dusting your patties with flour is another. But the key to preparing the ultimate turkey burger is all about the cold sear.