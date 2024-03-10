Swap Pastry Dough With Grits For A Delicious Twist On Quiche

Even if you're a devotee of Southern cooking, you might still think of grits as little more than a pale bowl of buttery porridge. And while there are legions who consider this indispensable to a proper breakfast, it might be hard to imagine the dish taking on another textural form. This is likely because you've yet to encounter the crisp deliciousness of fried grit cakes (or grits croquettes, depending on how fancy you want to be). In the same sense, cooked grits can be transformed into a cheesy batter, which, when baked to a crusty firmness, will serve as a magnificent, complex substitute for quiche's typical pastry-dough shell.

That's because baked grits and a pastry shell, when used in quiche, might be different in form, but are the same in function. They both provide a sturdy base and a comforting enclosure. That's not to mean they're interchangeable, though; pastry dough, after all (not unlike our favorite pie crust) doesn't contain much more than flour, butter, salt, and water. Your grits quiche crust can be made with bacon pan drippings, milk, grated sharp cheddar cheese, sweet butter, egg, and seasonings. That's a wonderfully complex expression of such a humble foodstuff.