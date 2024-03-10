How The Iconic Caramel Apple Rose To Fame

Were you ever told as a child that biting down on a caramel apple was a surefire way to get a visit from the tooth fairy? Caramel apples were all the rage as children — we looked forward to that visit to the fair or pumpkin patch so we could gnaw on the sticky, sugary treat on a stick, totally forgetting that it contained an entire piece of fruit inside. As adults, some enjoy the classic treat as a way to indulge in the nostalgia of their childhood, while others reach for it as a way to enjoy dessert without guilt, convinced that an apple covered in caramel is still a slightly healthy dessert option. No matter why you enjoy them, we can all agree that caramel apples are more than just a tasty treat: They are a symbol of autumnal whimsy.

So when exactly did the portable dessert rise to fame? Like many great discoveries, the invention of the caramel apple is said to have happened by accident. Thanks to an excessive amount of caramel candies and some time on his hands, one innovative worker discovered the magical flavor combination of tart apples and sweet, buttery caramel.