Sour Cream Is The Secret Ingredient For An Ultra-Creamy Coleslaw

If you've got a mind to make creamy coleslaw (and if barbecue is on the menu, not doing so would be malpractice), there are several recipes to choose from. Sure, you can add shaved carrots or substitute red cabbage, but the secret to a dynamite coleslaw lies in the dressing. The usual suspects in a creamy coleslaw dressing recipe are ingredients like mayonnaise and vinegar. But we're here to tell you that, if ultra-creamy is your coleslaw goal, use sour cream in addition to mayo, as it will contribute to a more robust body and tang.

Even though mayonnaise and sour cream are made out of entirely different things (the former from oil and eggs, the latter from cultured cream) — as well as having different texture and flavor profiles — the two often go together. Canny cooks already know that sour cream is an ideal substitute for mayonnaise in dips, and the same rule functionally applies to coleslaw dressing. Both are high in saturated fat and therefore inherently creamy; but in addition to being much thicker, sour cream also has a noticeable acidity (which might be nice in a dip but is indispensable in slaw). This is all to say that you probably won't be able to exclusively sub sour cream out for mayo — unless you're super into tangy — but there are a few ways to incorporate it into slaw.