Chopped Nuts Give Overnight Oats Some Much-Needed Texture

Whether you like them boiled on the stove or baked into chocolate chip-studded cookies, oats can star in a variety of dishes. This whole-grain, nutrient-dense food is rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — so what's not to love? Among the many ways to prepare them, one of our favorite oat dishes is a simple batch of overnight oats.

Typically made from a combination of rolled oats and milk left to soak overnight in the refrigerator, the aptly-titled breakfast or lunch dish is easy to make. But oats and milk alone aren't quite enough to make the perfect batch — you need some delicious toppings. One of our favorite ways to jazz up overnight oats is by adding chopped nuts.

Overnight oats are creamy, soft, and moist, but can be a little one-note when it comes to texture. Chopped or slivered nuts give your oats a satisfying crunch and a more full-bodied bite. Plus, nuts bring a savory, rich flavor to your go-to overnight oats recipe. The best part? From berries to honey to chia seeds and beyond, nuts pair well with most other overnight oat ingredients, so you'll never have to leave out your other favorites.