Chopped Nuts Give Overnight Oats Some Much-Needed Texture
Whether you like them boiled on the stove or baked into chocolate chip-studded cookies, oats can star in a variety of dishes. This whole-grain, nutrient-dense food is rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants — so what's not to love? Among the many ways to prepare them, one of our favorite oat dishes is a simple batch of overnight oats.
Typically made from a combination of rolled oats and milk left to soak overnight in the refrigerator, the aptly-titled breakfast or lunch dish is easy to make. But oats and milk alone aren't quite enough to make the perfect batch — you need some delicious toppings. One of our favorite ways to jazz up overnight oats is by adding chopped nuts.
Overnight oats are creamy, soft, and moist, but can be a little one-note when it comes to texture. Chopped or slivered nuts give your oats a satisfying crunch and a more full-bodied bite. Plus, nuts bring a savory, rich flavor to your go-to overnight oats recipe. The best part? From berries to honey to chia seeds and beyond, nuts pair well with most other overnight oat ingredients, so you'll never have to leave out your other favorites.
Which nuts to use in overnight oats
The type of nut you select for your overnight oats determines the flavor and crunch you bring to the dish. It's good to consider the many varieties so you can make a selection that elevates your go-to overnight oats recipe. So, let's start with a classic — almonds. Almonds have a toasty, nutty flavor accented by delicate, floral undertones. Without being too hard on the teeth, they're firm and crunchy, making them a fool-proof choice for adding to overnight oats. Pistachios have a gentle, woody taste, with a subtle sweetness. Pistachios give your oats a nice crunch and a pop of green color.
Pecans, on the other hand, have a presently sweet yet earthy taste shaded with hints of bitterness, offering a depth of flavor that pairs well with sweeter ingredients. Bear in mind that pecans are on the softer side, so they offer a gentler textural contrast than some other nuts. Cashews are one of the creamiest and softest nuts of them all (hence why they make such a decadent plant-based cheese). They flaunt a mellow-mannered and mild taste.
Tips for adding nuts to your overnight oats
Although the theme of overnight oats hinges on letting the oats soak overnight, nuts should be added at the last minute. Adding them to the overnight ingredients can make them soft and squishy, defeating the purpose of introducing that crunch to the creamy oats. Crushing or chopping the nuts into finer pieces using a knife, food processor, or rolling pin ensures that each bite of overnight oats has that satisfying texture. Just sprinkle them over the top and mix them through right before you eat your overnight oats.
Toasting nuts before incorporating them into overnight oats can enhance their flavor and crunchiness. Simply spread the nuts in a single layer on a baking sheet and toast them in the oven or air fryer until they're golden brown and fragrant. And don't be afraid to use nuts dusted with sugar or cinnamon for a candied twist.