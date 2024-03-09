Yes, You Can Freeze Oatmeal. Here's The Best Way To Do It

Nothing satisfies morning hunger quite like steaming bowls of hot and creamy oatmeal. Oats are a great source of protein, fiber, and several vitamins and minerals, including manganese, copper, and iron. Whether you enjoy this nutritious breakfast drenched in fresh berries and cream or prefer more savory oatmeal, most oat varieties are conveniently made in under 20 minutes with only water and a trusted saucepan. Yet, if you're looking for a speedier way to prepare your first meal of the day — one that doesn't require pot-scrubbing at 8 a.m. — you may want to freeze leftover oatmeal portions for future use.

While oatmeal can be frozen in many different ways, the most effective method for convenient preparation is to freeze oatmeal in individual portions with the help of your muffin tin or silicone molds. Not only does a muffin tin automatically create easy-to-store portions, but you can also customize oatmeal cups with many different flavors and additional ingredients. Individualized oatmeal cups are also easy to store thanks to freezer-safe storage bags and resealable containers. By setting aside some extra time on a slow morning, you can have a wide range of flavorful oatmeal portions ready to be consumed whenever the mood for a fast and filling meal strikes.