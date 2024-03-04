It's Time To Start Adding Some Salt To Your Milkshakes

Though including sugar in your desserts is inarguably essential, more and more people are discovering that salt is the secret ingredient in most great desserts. You won't necessarily detect the savoriness in the final product, but your palate will pick up on the fullness of flavor that the salt sprinkle brings to the table. In the aforementioned strawberry milkshake, for example, salt will help the fruit's freshness shine through.

The science behind why salt will improve the flavor of your milkshake comes down to brain chemistry. One part of the salt compound actually activates the brain's receptors for sweetness, which means that a small amount of salt actually may end up tasting sweet in the body, per eLife. Further, studies have shown that certain sweet receptors are only activated in the presence of salt, per Science and the journal Acta Physiologica.

You can test this theory with an at-home experiment, if you top your ice cream with a pinch of salt. Pinching is a common measurement in recipes, referring to the amount of seasoning you can grab with two fingers, which winds up being a fraction of a teaspoon. Because you'll be slurping your milkshake, you should add the salt into the shake while it's being mixed, so that the savory flavor infuses with the entire drink.