The Common Mistake When Buying Prepared Food At The Grocery Store

Because you may not want to cook an elaborate meal after a lengthy shopping excursion, prepared food is a welcome dinner-time alternative. However, there's one crucial step in the process that many shoppers purchasing prepared items neglect. Always check the temperature of prepared foods before buying them using one of the following methods.

When choosing a dish from the display case, check the thermometer. It should be somewhere on the front of the counter within the vicinity of the food inside. With cold items, the thermometer should read 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. As for hot foods, the thermometer reading should be greater than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you don't see a thermometer or can't make out the reading, ask a staff member for assistance. Proper etiquette is key to avoiding being rude at the grocery store, so be sure to approach the employee from a place of respect. Simply ask if they can tell you the temperature of the prepared food you're buying, as the proper temperature range is key to safeguarding yourself against foodborne illness.