Overfilling Your Casserole Dish Is A Recipe For Disaster

Whether you enjoy making an easy breakfast egg casserole or a vegetable tortellini casserole, there's no easier path to a hearty dinner than stuffing a casserole dish and sticking it in the oven. Even better is that leftover casserole can be just as delicious, but if you're thinking of stuffing your bakeware to the top so you can feast for days, think again. Filling your dish to maximum capacity is one of the biggest casserole mistakes you might make.

The most obvious drawback is the overflow factor — a super full casserole dish may not only take longer to cook, but could also spill all over the racks and bottom of your oven. Even if you somehow get your overstuffed casserole to cook through evenly in a reasonable timeframe, disaster can strike when it's time to serve it. Using a spoon or knife to lift the food out of the dish without any extra spilling over the sides is nearly impossible. Whether you're working with a deeper or more shallow casserole dish, you should only be filling it to ¾ full, max.

The material of the dish doesn't have a bearing on this, either — whether it's glass, cast iron, or ceramic, no material is necessarily better at handling too much food at once. If you're still feeling tempted, you should know why a casserole can easily overflow, and how an overfilled dish can make your recipe far less convenient.