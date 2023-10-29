Vegetable Tortellini Casserole Recipe
This hearty and satisfying dish is a celebration of wholesome ingredients, bursting with vibrant colors and rich, cheesy goodness. Perfect for busy weeknights or special gatherings, this recipe combines tender cheese-filled tortellini, an assortment of garden-fresh vegetables, and a luscious, creamy sauce that will satisfy your entire family.
Whether you're a vegetarian looking for a new go-to comfort meal or simply seeking a family-friendly dish that's quick and easy to prepare, this vegetable tortellini casserole from recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD is sure to become a beloved addition to your culinary repertoire.
As a registered dietitian, Carli is always on the lookout for ways to add more veggies. She tells us, "Pasta is always a hit in my family, especially tortellini. By adding in some veggies like zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach, I can transform this dish into a well-balanced meal." You've got to love a meal that doesn't require cooking extra side dishes!
Gather your vegetable tortellini casserole ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need all of the pasta stand-bys: cheese tortellini, marinara sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese. You will also need salt, pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and zucchini.
This dish is very versatile and highly customizable. Carli adds, "Should you want to change up the veggies used or pick a tortellini with a different type of filling, feel free." We think chicken and cheese tortellini served with peas and carrots would make an excellent twist.
Boil pasta and saute veggies
Start by bringing a large pot of water to a boil. Then, add the tortellini and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
In the meantime, preheat the oven to 350 F. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the zucchini, mushrooms, salt, pepper, and garlic. Carli notes, "You don't need to add any oil or water to the skillet to saute these veggies since zucchini and mushrooms release a lot of water as they cook down." Continue to saute these veggies until they shrink down considerably in size. Then, add the spinach and stir until it is wilted.
Add the casserole ingredients to a large bowl
Next, add the cooked tortellini, the marinara sauce, and the sauteed veggies. Stir these ingredients together until they are well combined.
This is a vegetarian dish, completely absent of meat. However, if you want to add some ground beef, ground turkey, or even cubed chicken, now would be the time to add it. Carli notes, "When stirring these ingredients together to form your casserole filling, consider if you want to add any extras before moving on."
Pour into baking dish and bake
Lastly, pour the tortellini mixture into an 8x11-inch baking dish. Top the entire dish with the shredded mozzarella cheese, if desired. Then, place the dish in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
One of the main benefits of this dish is that it is complete, not requiring other side dishes. However, if you have the time and the bandwidth, we'd recommend serving this casserole along with Caesar salad or heirloom tomato salad.
- 36 ounces cheese tortellini
- 1 zucchini, chopped
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 (24 ounce) jar marinara sauce
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add tortellini and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large skillet, add the zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, salt, and pepper. No need to add oil or water to the skillet. Sauté until the veggies are cooked down, about 10-15 minutes. Then, add the spinach. Stir and continue to cook until wilted.
- In a large bowl, add the cooked tortellini, sauce, and cooked veggies. Stir to combine.
- Pour into an 8x11-inch baking dish. Top with shredded cheese.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
|Calories per Serving
|498
|Total Fat
|14.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|69.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|68.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.6 g
|Total Sugars
|6.7 g
|Sodium
|1,011.4 mg
|Protein
|23.2 g