Vegetable Tortellini Casserole Recipe

This hearty and satisfying dish is a celebration of wholesome ingredients, bursting with vibrant colors and rich, cheesy goodness. Perfect for busy weeknights or special gatherings, this recipe combines tender cheese-filled tortellini, an assortment of garden-fresh vegetables, and a luscious, creamy sauce that will satisfy your entire family.

Whether you're a vegetarian looking for a new go-to comfort meal or simply seeking a family-friendly dish that's quick and easy to prepare, this vegetable tortellini casserole from recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD is sure to become a beloved addition to your culinary repertoire.

As a registered dietitian, Carli is always on the lookout for ways to add more veggies. She tells us, "Pasta is always a hit in my family, especially tortellini. By adding in some veggies like zucchini, mushrooms, and spinach, I can transform this dish into a well-balanced meal." You've got to love a meal that doesn't require cooking extra side dishes!