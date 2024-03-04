Homemade Tomato Soup Is Definitely Doable With The Canned Variety

When it comes to canned tomatoes, quality counts. San Marzano tomatoes are a chef favorite, or, according to a taste test by the New York Times, Bianco DiNapoli and San Merican are some of the most flavorful canned tomatoes you can find. With whatever kind you choose, be sure to select whole peeled tomatoes.

If you're looking to experiment with your traditional tomato soup recipe, try using canned fire-roasted tomatoes, which will bring a bit of smoky flavor to your dish. Some canned tomatoes are packed with chiles, and these are good choices if you want to bring a bit of heat to your soup. Others contain garlic and spices along with the tomatoes, and these can act as a flavor shortcut when you're pressed for time.

Tomato soup recipes typically include stock — whether it be chicken or vegetable. Like with canned tomatoes, you want to seek the tastiest stock you can find. All the ingredients have an impact on the overall quality of the soup. If you happen to have some homemade stock in your freezer, that would be a great choice. Making stock is a good way to control the salt level of your soup, as store-bought broths are often high in sodium. Look for low-sodium versions when purchasing broths and stocks at the supermarket.