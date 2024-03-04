Homemade Tomato Soup Is Definitely Doable With The Canned Variety
Tomato soup, comfort food's version of a warm hug, always makes for a satisfying lunch or simple dinner. While it's not hard to make, there is some debate about whether you need to use fresh tomatoes to pull off a delicious soup from scratch. Although fresh tomatoes in season are indeed a wonder to behold, home cooks shouldn't overlook the potential of canned tomatoes when it comes to making a flavorful tomato soup.
Canned tomatoes are available year-round, and they can hang out in your pantry for months, always ready for when you want to whip up some soup. There are many different styles of canned tomatoes that you can use depending on how you want your soup to taste. There are tomatoes packed in tomato purée or their juices, and there are canned tomatoes that contain chiles and spices as well. And if you're worried about your soup having a metallic, canned flavor, there are ways to avoid that problem, too.
Choose the best ingredients
When it comes to canned tomatoes, quality counts. San Marzano tomatoes are a chef favorite, or, according to a taste test by the New York Times, Bianco DiNapoli and San Merican are some of the most flavorful canned tomatoes you can find. With whatever kind you choose, be sure to select whole peeled tomatoes.
If you're looking to experiment with your traditional tomato soup recipe, try using canned fire-roasted tomatoes, which will bring a bit of smoky flavor to your dish. Some canned tomatoes are packed with chiles, and these are good choices if you want to bring a bit of heat to your soup. Others contain garlic and spices along with the tomatoes, and these can act as a flavor shortcut when you're pressed for time.
Tomato soup recipes typically include stock — whether it be chicken or vegetable. Like with canned tomatoes, you want to seek the tastiest stock you can find. All the ingredients have an impact on the overall quality of the soup. If you happen to have some homemade stock in your freezer, that would be a great choice. Making stock is a good way to control the salt level of your soup, as store-bought broths are often high in sodium. Look for low-sodium versions when purchasing broths and stocks at the supermarket.
Ways to avoid that canned taste
An unpleasant, lingering aftertaste is a common concern when using canned foods. Canned tomatoes can sometimes have a bit of metallic flavor. Fortunately, there are several different strategies you can use to eliminate this problem. One way is to add a bit of acid or sugar, which will enhance the true tomato flavor. A pinch of baking soda can make a world of difference, too.
Another thing to note about canned tomatoes is that they are only slightly cooked as part of the canning process. So they have a semi-raw taste that will go away once you cook them down. Bringing in some fresh ingredients will also help create a better-tasting tomato soup. Start with a base of sautéed vegetables, such as onions, carrots, and celery, and then later add the canned tomatoes. Bump up the tomato flavor with a tablespoon or so of tomato paste or purée. And, you can always experiment with umami ingredients to add more complexity to your tomato soup.