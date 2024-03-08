Here's How Long Scrambled Eggs Will Last In The Fridge
Scrambled eggs are an easy way to start the day. This dish has been a breakfast staple since at least the 14th century but could potentially date all the way back to the ancient Romans — probably because it's a simple, affordable meal that also has plenty of nutrients. Eggs contain vitamins A and B; they're also a good source of protein. In their most basic form, scrambled eggs are made by whisking eggs over high heat to form a soft, fluffy blend of yolks and whites. Other add-ins, like milk or butter, can enhance flavor and texture. If you prepare this morning's pick-me-up and have some leftovers, the FDA says they'll be good to eat for up to four days.
Eggs are perishable, so they can lead to foodborne illness if they're spoiled or have spent too many days in the fridge. There are easy ways to tell if they have gone bad, but once those four days pass, you should throw them away no matter what.
Scrambled eggs don't last long in the fridge
Spoiled eggs are commonly tied to salmonella, so you should never consume an egg that's past its prime — whether it's cooked or not. To ensure you get the greatest shelf life from your scrambled eggs, let them cool before storing them, and keep them in an airtight container or wrapped well. Cooked eggs don't freeze too well, so while the eggs would still be safe to eat if you decided to freeze them, their texture and appearance might change. If you plan to scramble them just to use them before they go bad, you're better off freezing the uncooked eggs: Separate the whites from the yolks, and store each in a freezer-safe container.
If you're looking for ways to use those already scrambled eggs so you don't waste them, consider eating them for lunch or even dinner, too. Eggs go well in fried rice or lo mein; you can also pair them with steak for a dinnertime steak and eggs.
How to reheat scrambled eggs
There are no fancy steps required for reheating your scrambled eggs. If you're in a pinch, the microwave is an easy choice — just microwave the eggs for 15 seconds at a time to ensure they don't overcook. If you have a little extra time, then the stove is another great option. You'll want to grease the pan to make sure they don't stick — butter or oil will both work here and they'll both add extra flavor. Stir the eggs while they cook; they're done when they are at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you're approaching that four-day mark, you should start to look for signs that your eggs have gone bad. Texture and smell are the biggest signs here. Eggs will develop a strong, unpleasant odor when they're too old, which is your first line of defense in preventing foodborne illness. But you might also notice a slimy texture on a cooked egg, which is another indicator. If the eggs are more than four days old, toss them out — and if you can't remember exactly how many days ago you cooked them, it's better to be safe and discard them.