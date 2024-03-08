Here's How Long Scrambled Eggs Will Last In The Fridge

Scrambled eggs are an easy way to start the day. This dish has been a breakfast staple since at least the 14th century but could potentially date all the way back to the ancient Romans — probably because it's a simple, affordable meal that also has plenty of nutrients. Eggs contain vitamins A and B; they're also a good source of protein. In their most basic form, scrambled eggs are made by whisking eggs over high heat to form a soft, fluffy blend of yolks and whites. Other add-ins, like milk or butter, can enhance flavor and texture. If you prepare this morning's pick-me-up and have some leftovers, the FDA says they'll be good to eat for up to four days.

Eggs are perishable, so they can lead to foodborne illness if they're spoiled or have spent too many days in the fridge. There are easy ways to tell if they have gone bad, but once those four days pass, you should throw them away no matter what.