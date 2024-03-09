Here's How Long Pesto Should Be Good For After Opening

Just like any pasta sauce, it is best to store your pesto jar in the fridge after opening. While your pesto can safely reside in your pantry until its first use, forgetting to refrigerate it after opening is guaranteed to spoil it long before the five-day mark. It's also best to seal and refrigerate your jar of sauce right after using, as exposure to oxygen can speed up the spoiling process. Make sure it doesn't sit on the counter for too long after opening, which can alter its flavor before you get a chance to properly chill it.

If you're hoping to extend your pesto sauce beyond its five-day lifespan, you can always stick it in the freezer. Opened pesto that has not yet reached the five-day mark can be frozen for up to six months without going bad or developing a drastic change in flavor. There are two different ways to freeze pesto. You can portion the sauce into cubes by filling an ice cube tray to freeze and use only the cubed amount you need for recipes. A standard tray holds about one ounce of liquid per cube, which will make for easy reference when deciding how much pesto you need to defrost. You can also freeze your remaining pesto in a glass jar if you plan on using the entirety of your leftovers when it thaws.