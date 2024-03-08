Here's How To Make Sure Your Sticky Rice Doesn't Get Too Sticky

What makes sticky rice (also known as glutinous rice) one of the best side dishes is that it has just enough flavor to give you a sweet taste but not so much sweetness that it will overwhelm the taste of any flavorful dish the rice accompanies. That complementary flavor is why it's so delicious to eat with rich-tasting dishes such as savory Japanese curry, salty beef jerky, sweet mango, and sour and spicy chicken pad Thai. The glue-like texture of sticky rice that makes the grains gummy is also what makes it so appetizing. However, you don't want your rice to be so claggy that the grains turn into one huge clump of rice. If you're making it at home and trying to achieve the optimal texture of restaurant-style sticky rice, then there's one critical step you must take when preparing your rice to ensure it isn't too glutinous after you cook it.

Conventional sticky rice recipes will call for you to first soak the grains in water for several hours or even overnight. After you have soaked the rice, you must rinse it to remove the excess starch that makes glutinous rice so sticky. This will ensure that the grains separate just enough while cooking so that your final dish will have a smooth, sticky consistency but not get too clumpy.