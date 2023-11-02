The Tip You Need For Making Restaurant-Style Sticky Rice

No lavish meal at an Indian restaurant is complete without a generous serving of basmati rice, each alabaster grain perfectly distinct from the next. Those who cooked rice at home know this is no small feat — rice is a starchy grain, after all, and likes to clump together. Thankfully, some dishes require glutinous rice, like the Thai mango and sticky rice dessert Khao Niao Mamuang. This culinary application requires rice that clumps together without turning into a gummy, monolithic mass. Apart from choosing the right kind of rice, there are a couple of other cooking tips that will guarantee a sticky result, and chief among them is not over-rinsing.

We're not suggesting that you don't rinse your sticky rice at all — there's likely dust and debris on packaged grains that you don't want to ingest — but unwashed rice is also coated in a dusting of starch, and this will provide lots of assistance in the sticky department. That's exactly why the basmati rice at your favorite Indian restaurant was probably rinsed within an inch of its life.