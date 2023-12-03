Prevent Your Strainer From Slipping With A Simple Spoon Hack

There's nothing more frustrating than getting halfway done with a task and having to start all over. This especially applies to time spent in the kitchen, and when the mess-up is something as simple as a slipped strainer, it feels even more defeating. All that fine work thwarted by a flimsy mesh screen? It just doesn't feel right.

If you're constantly fiddling with the way a strainer is sitting on the pot, you're not alone, but there are a few simple hacks you can try so you don't have to worry about it falling ever again. One particular hack is so easy we're a little embarrassed we haven't thought about it before: Just slip a spoon into the small metal hook at the end of your strainer. The spoon will rest against the edge of the pot, anchoring the strainer in place. That's all there is to it.

Every strainer is a little different, but this hack will work for the vast majority. It works so well, in fact, that it's almost like strainers were designed to be used this way.