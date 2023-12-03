Prevent Your Strainer From Slipping With A Simple Spoon Hack
There's nothing more frustrating than getting halfway done with a task and having to start all over. This especially applies to time spent in the kitchen, and when the mess-up is something as simple as a slipped strainer, it feels even more defeating. All that fine work thwarted by a flimsy mesh screen? It just doesn't feel right.
If you're constantly fiddling with the way a strainer is sitting on the pot, you're not alone, but there are a few simple hacks you can try so you don't have to worry about it falling ever again. One particular hack is so easy we're a little embarrassed we haven't thought about it before: Just slip a spoon into the small metal hook at the end of your strainer. The spoon will rest against the edge of the pot, anchoring the strainer in place. That's all there is to it.
Every strainer is a little different, but this hack will work for the vast majority. It works so well, in fact, that it's almost like strainers were designed to be used this way.
Fans react to this simple kitchen hack
A strainer is an essential tool in the kitchen, so it's safe to say that most people have one. Many of these people also share this struggle of keeping it steady on a pot. Some such people took to Reddit to share their excitement for this unexpectedly useful hack, and over 4,500 enthusiastic users chimed in.
One such user stated their excitement plainly, saying, "My. Goodness. Why did I not think of this??" Another person was also extra excited by the hack and admitted to the original poster "...I think I'm in love with you." Some commenters claimed it was the most useful trick they had seen on the thread, and another lamented about the realization that they've been using a strainer wrong for over 38 years.
This hack would come in handy when making gravy or stock from scratch, or if you're whipping up a savory consommé for a dinner party. Whether you're using your strainer to strain or drain, try out this simple hack for yourself and let us know if it changes the game for you too.
One ways to anchor another type of strainer
No matter how your strainer is designed, there's always some way to help it keep its balance better. If the spoon hack doesn't work for what you have, try this other method out instead.
Not every strainer comes with handles and metal hooks. If you have the type of strainer that resembles a bowl, you don't have to always opt for using it the old-fashioned way. (Pouring the contents of your pot into the strainer while it sits in the sink.) This method makes for a face full of steam, and sometimes the ingredients from the pot fall helplessly into the sink. Fortunately, there's a way to prevent this from happening. Lay your strainer on top of your pot, so the bottom is submerged in the liquid, then hold it in place. Now pour out the contents of the pot as normal. This method prevents the pot's contents from leaving so there's no chance of loose food escaping.
At the end of the day, there's not really a wrong way to use a strainer, but one of these two hacks could make your life a whole lot easier.