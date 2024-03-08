Is Southern Comfort A Type Of Whiskey?

Adored by some and reviled by others, Southern Comfort is a drink known to divide opinion. Some know it best as Janis Joplin's signature stage companion; to others, it's something you had in college once or twice and probably shouldn't have. But before judging the sweet, brown booze, let's get one thing straight: it's whiskey, right?

The answer to that isn't exactly simple. For one thing, the recipe has changed dramatically several times since the drink's inception in the late 1800s, and today, Southern Comfort has multiple products on shelves, all with different specifications that affect how they're legally classified. Bottles labeled "Southern Comfort Original" can contain a diverse range of beverages depending on the jurisdiction in which it's being sold, including 30-proof and 42-proof malt liquors and a 70-proof whiskey-based drink. What all of these versions have in common, however, is that technically, none of them are whiskey.

Under U.S. law, for a spirit to be categorized as whiskey, it needs to be bottled at no less than 40% alcohol by volume, or 80 proof (in the U.S., "proof" refers to the ABV times two). So technically, only Southern Comfort Black and Southern Comfort 100, which are 80 and 100 proof, respectively, are actually whiskey. The other versions are either malt beverages or whiskey liqueurs. And if you haven't had SoCo recently, you may not have tried any of them.