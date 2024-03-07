The Craft Store Knife That Makes Working With Chocolate So Much Easier

If you want a nice homemade gift or a sweet way to surprise a loved one, making homemade chocolates and confections is a great way to go. However, if you're going to set out on this endeavor, it pays to have a few key pieces of equipment in your repertoire to make your job easier and ensure you get beautifully fashioned treats.

One such piece of gear to have on hand is something called a palette knife. These special tools don't look much like a traditional knife at all, as they have a rounded top and a flat blade. Although they're used for cooking, and in this case, chocolate making, they're also handy for painting and certain types of art, making them a fixture in most craft stores.

Now, the reason having a palette knife on hand is so critical for chocolate making is that it makes the whole process easier. For one thing, you can get rid of lumps and create a smooth liquid while working with the melted confection. Plus, it also helps you temper chocolate perfectly. All of that results in sweets that both taste and look exquisite.