How Are You Meant To Use An Acrylic Cake Disk?

Cake just tastes better when it's perfectly pretty. There's something about even, smooth frosting with sharp corners that just can't be beat. The problem is that cakes — like humans — are imperfect. We have trouble with creating straight lines by eye, and it can be especially difficult when they're made of cake. Together, it's a recipe for messy, imperfect lines and a less-than-perfect cake. That's where an acrylic cake disk comes in handy.

An acrylic cake disk is a tool to help you achieve those perfect cake lines. It acts as a guide to help you maintain not only crisp corners when frosting your cake but also to help you evenly coat the cake in the frosting. It's like a three-dimensional stencil for frosting thickness. After applying a crumb coat and freezing the cake, you frost the top of the cake and apply a round of parchment paper. Then, you choose a cake stencil a little larger than the cake, depending on the thickness of frosting you want, such as ⅛ or ¼ of an inch, and place it on top of the frosting. For a truly perfect cake, you can take a level and double-check your work.

After this, add frosting to the sides of the cake. Then, using an icing scraper with the cake disk as a guide, you smooth and scrape the sides of the cake to be even with the cake disk. Once you've finished scraping, remove the disk and parchment. Touch up the top, and you have a perfectly frosted cake.