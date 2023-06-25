The Most Crucial Steps When Making Copycat Raising Cane's Sauce

What kind of Raising Cane's person are you? What are you drawn to when you're looking at its menu? Are you strictly a chicken-tender person, sticking to the chain's flagship product? Do you lean more toward the sides, choosing from crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw? Or perhaps you're a sauce person, someone who can't get enough of that tangy and savory condiment that comes with every basket of tenders?

Raising Cane's sauce, simply called Cane's sauce, is indeed a very popular item — so much so that it's actually possible to order a 32-ounce cup of the stuff alone. With such popularity, of course, there are bound to be many copycat recipes, each declaring to have achieved the same level of flavor and texture that you'd expect from the real deal. Although each recipe differs slightly in its own way, there are certain steps and ingredients that you must follow no matter what sort of copycat recipe you're following.

What you're going to need is a good amount of coarse black pepper and a working refrigerator. It may not sound like it, but just a simple addition of that seasoning and a stint in the fridge actually help give your homemade sauce that authentic taste and texture.