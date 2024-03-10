You Can Season A Cast Iron Skillet With Olive Oil, But There's A Catch

A cast iron skillet is a useful kitchen tool, but between its weight and its unconventional maintenance routine, owning one can be a labor of love. However, this piece of equipment has been around for thousands of years for a reason – when cared for properly, they really do stand the test of time in terms of durability and quality. If you choose to own one, one of the first things you must do is "season" the skillet to help make the surface more nonstick. You just need a little oil — and if olive oil is all you have, then it's technically fine to use, but it depends on the type of olive oil.

The trick to using olive oil to season is to use the right kind of olive oil. Since these skillets get so hot, you'll need an olive oil with a high smoke point — somewhere around 400 degrees Fahrenheit or above. For this reason, make sure to use either extra virgin olive oil, which can have a smoke point as high as 410 degrees Fahrenheit, or refined or light olive oil, which has a smoke point of up to 470 degrees Fahrenheit. While extra virgin will work if it's what you have on hand, the light variety also has a more neutral flavor, making it the best olive oil option to season your skillet with.