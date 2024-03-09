How Long Should Pickled Eggs Usually Last?

Pickling is an ancient preservation method that infuses food with so much flavor. Take pickled eggs, for instance, which is a protein-rich snack that lots of people can't get enough of. Although they're relatively easy to prepare at home, pickled eggs can also be conveniently purchased from just about any grocery store. While recipes can vary from brand to brand, store-bought pickled eggs are often submerged in pickling solutions consisting of ingredients like beet juice, vinegar, water, and sugar. Commercial pickled eggs can also contain sodium benzoate, which is a common preservative that keeps food stable on store shelves.

In general, all pickled eggs can last up to four months in the refrigerator before experiencing decreased quality. Keep in mind that eggs may be safe to eat after that time, but they're not likely to be as tasty as when you first bought them. Also, store-bought eggs typically come with a best-by or use-by date determined by the manufacturer. It's always a good idea to follow that and other guidelines on the label to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.