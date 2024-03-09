The Simple Way To Tell When Your Casserole Is Fully Cooked Through

What's not to love about a good casserole? They're warm and hearty, usually come together with only a couple of steps, and you can feed a crowd of people with just one pan. Casseroles are also mostly foolproof; just assemble everything in a shallow pan and let it bake until it's cooked. But how do you know when exactly the casserole is fully finished cooking? That's the biggest question of any would-be casserole maker. If you ask your elders — many of whom passed down most of the casserole recipes to begin with — you'll get lots of advice about poking or shaking the pan. The real answer is simple, however: Just take its temperature with a thermometer. Most casseroles are cooked when they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and are definitely done once they reach 200 degrees.

That's not to say that you should disregard the old ways when it comes to checking on a casserole. Poking a casserole with a toothpick or a fork to see if it comes out clean is a helpful way to know what's happening in the center. Shaking the pan will also tell you if everything is cooked and set. In fact, most cooks and chefs use some combination of techniques when they're checking on casseroles — it all really depends on what's in the pan.