The Savory Ingredient You Shouldn't Sleep On For Macerated Berries

Although macerating berries sounds like a technique reserved for experts, it's more accessible than you might think. With a few tips in mind and a couple of tricks up your sleeve, you'll turn those sweet little berries into a savory snack in no time. For starters, the berries you select are ultimately your choice, so pick your favorite variety and don't think twice — there's no wrong answer.

Since red wine vinegar is acidic, it's essential to balance it with sweetness. You can add sugar, honey, or another sweetener of your choice to the maceration mixture — taste as you go and adjust the sweetness to your preference. Be careful not to add too much sweetener as the goal here is to impart the berries with a savory edge. A good ratio guideline is three tablespoons of sugar and two tablespoons of red wine vinegar for every one-and-a-half cup of berries. Including a pinch of salt in the mixture can intensify all of the flavors of the final product.

But how long should you macerate fruit for the best results? The berries can saturate in the mix anywhere from thirty minutes to 24 hours. The longer they sit, the more intense the flavor will be, so consider your intentions for using them before you determine how long you'll soak them. Don't hesitate to include additional flavors like citrus juice and zest, fresh herbs like mint and rosemary, or cinnamon or nutmeg for a warming, spicy twist.