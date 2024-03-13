Mark Bittman's Foolproof Broiling Technique For Crispier Chicken Wings

Broiling chicken wings may seem straightforward, but it can be tricky. Before broiling, dry the surface of the wings thoroughly. You can use paper towels, as Bittman does, or lay them out on a wire rack over a sheet pan and refrigerate them overnight, uncovered. Bring them to room temperature before cooking. Remember to leave room between your wings on the baking sheet because crowded wings will steam instead of sear. Toss the wings in oil with a high smoke point and season them while your broiler preheats for at least five minutes.

Before you start cooking, you need to consider the strength of your oven's broiler, which can vary significantly among appliances. Some have only one setting, while others let you vary the temperature. A gas model can be much hotter than an electric coil since it is flame-based and isn't commonly temperature-controlled. Consult your oven's manual to learn how to use yours properly.

As a basic starting point, Bittman recommends positioning your oven rack about six inches away from the heating element. The cooking process should take about 20 to 25 minutes, and flip the wings once near the midpoint as Bittmad does. Still, be sure to check your wings often and adjust the temperature or distance between the food and the heating element as needed. When the wings are pleasantly crisp, Bittman tosses them with sauce in a bowl and then returns them for a final quick broil.