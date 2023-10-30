Prevent Dreaded Hot Pepper Hands With An Olive Oil Hack

It's the bane of home cooking: Seeding and chopping hot peppers during meal prep and then touching your eyes before washing your hands. Or — let's be real — touching your eyes even after washing your hands! So-called "hot pepper hands" is a painful lesson you will hopefully only have to learn once. While disposable food-grade gloves are available, it's not necessary to go to that expense (and waste) in order to avoid hot pepper hands when a smidge of olive oil will do the trick.

The goal is to coat your hands thoroughly, top and bottom, and especially on and around the fingernails. It's not necessary to use a certain kind of olive oil, either. A basic cooking version will be fine. Nor is it necessary to use that much oil. Start with a teaspoon and see if that does the trick. Whether you're prepping habanero or jalapeño peppers, when you're done, you will still absolutely need to wash your hands, and the olive oil will provide a major assist there, too.