Here's How Long French Onion Soup Will Last In The Fridge

Before your three-to-four-day freshness countdown begins, you should make sure you store your leftover soup correctly. According to the USDA's food safety guidelines, the soup should be refrigerated within two hours of coming off the burner. Leaving food out for too long is one of the two "main causes of foodborne illness," according to the agency. Food should be chilled rapidly, which requires a specific step when dealing with hot liquids like soup. Instead of putting leftover French onion soup in a large container, the USDA recommends splitting the leftovers into multiple smaller containers so that the soup can cool to a safe temperature faster. If kept in one container, a large amount of soup will take much too long to cool down, potentially becoming a breeding ground for bacteria.

If you follow these steps, you can enjoy this tasty soup for another three to four days out of the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can freeze the soup for a longer period. Technically, foods kept in the freezer will remain safe to eat indefinitely; however, they will begin to lose their quality after three to four months. Make sure to label the soup before freezing it so you know how long it's been in the freezer.