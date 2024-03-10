Guy Fieri's Favorite Country To Eat In Is Steeped In Nostalgia

On "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri explores some of the best eats across the States, often placing an emphasis on comfort food. Based on where he travels around Flavortown, viewers would be reasonable in thinking that quintessential American bites, like burgers and fries, were among Fieri's favorite foods. However, if the Triple D host had to pick his ideal country to eat in, it would be Italy. The TV personality is a third-generation Italian American, and something about eating Italian food speaks to his culinary soul.

Speaking with GQ, Fieri explained that it's not just the world-famous Italian food, like spaghetti alla carbonara or Florentine steak, that bring joy to his heart. Fieri still loves a dive no matter where he goes: "I can eat at a gas station on the Autostrada and it will be the best sandwich I've ever had," he said. However, Fieri can pinpoint a couple of his go-to Italian cities and dishes. "Out of all the cities, I think one of my favorites is Florence," he shared. "Cacio e pepe in Rome is amazing also."