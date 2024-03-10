What Are The Main Ingredients In Chao Creamery's Dairy-Free Cheese?

The story of the dairy lover who cannot eat dairy would be tragic if not for non-dairy cheeses. While the substitution is unlikely to go unnoticed, it's a perfectly suitable alternative in dishes marked by gooey cheese pulls, from grilled cheese to breakfast sandwiches. But how do vegan cheese brands mimic the flavor and texture of real cheese?

Chao Creamery, an offshoot of the plant-based meat brand Field Roast that launched its first product in 2015, uses coconut oil, vegetable starches, and fermented tofu as the main ingredients in its cheese-like products, including its landmark Creamy Original slices, which resemble Kraft Singles and "melt like a dream." The brand gets its name from chao, a time-honored East Asian condiment made from fermented bean curd that's said to take on a cheesy flavor as it ages. "Chao cheese is a continuation of our fascination with combining traditional Asian and European foods to create new culinary fusions that are real, instead of fake," President David Lee said in a press release.