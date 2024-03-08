Gordon Ramsay's Top Tip For Perfectly Formed Crab Cakes

Chef Gordon Ramsay might be known for hosting a variety of food-based television shows, but in addition to being an easily agitated taste tester, he owns almost 90 restaurants worldwide and has earned a whopping 17 Michelin stars. When it comes to cooking seafood, Ramsay knows a thing or two. Crab cakes are often on the menu during his "Hell's Kitchen" dinner services (though he isn't always pleased with how they turn out), and he's certainly sampled enough versions of the dish during his "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurant visits through the years. Crab cakes are a staple because they're a sophisticated yet easy-to-make dish. But there is one step Ramsay never wants you to skip, and it has everything to do with forming the perfect crab cake — shape it the night before you cook it, and let it set in the refrigerator.

Crab cakes, when made with very little filler (which is how they should be) are delicate; they fall apart easily, so in order to help them retain their shape, they need time to set. Don't skip the refrigerator step, or you could end up with a cake that falls apart during the cooking process.