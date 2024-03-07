Is There A Nutritional Difference Between Soy And Oat Milk?

When looking for plant-based milk, there seem to be millions of opinions as to which one is the best. Some of the decision comes down to personal preference as each kind of milk has its own taste profile. Then there are the nutritional facts about each one that may help shape your decision about which milk is right for you.

Soy milk is the old guard of the plant-based milk world, having been available in stores for years before oat milk became a thing. It's made from soybeans, and it first started being made in China many centuries ago. Oat milk, on the other hand, is the new kid on the block, with only 30 years having passed since its invention in 1994 in Sweden.

Soybeans are legumes that are part of the pea family and they are prized as a good source of vegetable protein. Oats are actually a grain that comes from a family of cereal grasses. Since these two milks have different base ingredients, they definitely have their own distinct nutritional profile.