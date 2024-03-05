Rid Your Hands Of That Pungent Garlic Smell With Some Citrus Juice
Chicken wings, green bean salad, baked potatoes, and other beloved dishes wouldn't taste the same without garlic. The allium adds flavor and nutrition while reviving your senses. The problem is that its smell can linger on your hands for hours, which can be quite embarrassing when you're out in public. After all, there's a reason garlic is also referred to as the "stinking rose."
Cookbook author and TV personality Martha Stewart's hack to getting rid of the garlic smell involves rubbing your fingers along a stainless steel object under running water. You can use a stainless steel "soap" bar, spoon, or the handle of a fork. But if your hands (not just your fingers) smell like garlic, you'll have to find a different solution. One option is to squeeze a bit of lime or lemon juice onto your hands, rub them together, and rinse with water. It's that simple. When you're done, rub the lemon wedge on your knife, fork, cutting board, and other utensils to make them smell fresh.
Use lime juice to get that garlic smell off your hands
Crushing or chopping raw garlic activates enzymes that give the veggie a sticky texture and pungent odor. This smell can stay on your skin, clothes, and kitchen utensils for quite a long time. Luckily, you can get rid of that lingering odor with citrus juice. Per the NIH, limes and lemons are the fruits that are the richest in citric acid, a compound that neutralizes the substances responsible for the smell. As a result, citrus juice helps mask the garlic odor. Plus, it leaves a pleasant smell on your skin.
All you need to do is pour a few drops of lime or lemon juice on your hands. Rub them against each other for a few minutes, and then rinse well with hot water and soap. Or, you can simply rub the cut side of a lime or lemon on your hands and fingers. Just make sure you don't have any cuts or open wounds, because citric acid can irritate your skin, causing a burning sensation.
Citrus juice isn't your only option
If you run out of limes or lemons, rub your hands with coffee grounds to get rid of that pungent garlic smell. Coffee contains nitrogen, a compound that absorbs sulfur and other odors. Another option is baking soda. Simply mix it with salt in a 2:1 ratio, add water, and mix well until it forms a paste. Scrub the paste into your hands, and then rinse with soap and cold water. Baking soda absorbs odors, while salt acts as a natural exfoliator due to its abrasive texture.
Finally, parsley should do the trick in removing garlic odors from your hands — it's known to also help get rid of garlic breath if you chew on it. Simply rub some parsley leaves on your hands to remove the garlic smell or other odors. Its deodorizing effect is due to chlorophyll, a naturally occurring compound that absorbs smells. Alternatively, you can put on a pair of gloves when chopping garlic or onions to ensure your hands are kept odor-free.