Rid Your Hands Of That Pungent Garlic Smell With Some Citrus Juice

Chicken wings, green bean salad, baked potatoes, and other beloved dishes wouldn't taste the same without garlic. The allium adds flavor and nutrition while reviving your senses. The problem is that its smell can linger on your hands for hours, which can be quite embarrassing when you're out in public. After all, there's a reason garlic is also referred to as the "stinking rose."

Cookbook author and TV personality Martha Stewart's hack to getting rid of the garlic smell involves rubbing your fingers along a stainless steel object under running water. You can use a stainless steel "soap" bar, spoon, or the handle of a fork. But if your hands (not just your fingers) smell like garlic, you'll have to find a different solution. One option is to squeeze a bit of lime or lemon juice onto your hands, rub them together, and rinse with water. It's that simple. When you're done, rub the lemon wedge on your knife, fork, cutting board, and other utensils to make them smell fresh.