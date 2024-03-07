The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Salmon

Whether you buy fresh or frozen salmon, it's crucial to keep it cold until you can freeze it yourself. Ideally, use an insulated bag to carry it home. Note that fresh whole salmon should have a firm texture, shiny scales, reddish gills, and bright, clear eyes. If you buy it frozen, make sure the plastic covering is intact. Check the fish for ice crystals, dried patches, and bruises. When you get home, gut the salmon (if it's whole) and then cut it into steaks or filets.

Wrap each piece individually in plastic, then apply a second layer of plastic, squeezing out the excess air with each layer. After that, you can add an extra layer of butcher paper or aluminum foil, or just put the fish in freezer bags, and label the date of freezing. Store the salmon at or below zero degrees Fahrenheit. Generally, it's best to consume it within three months, but you can store it for up to eight or nine months (though it may suffer changes in texture and flavor).

Some chefs pretreat the fish before freezing it to preserve its flavor and prevent rancidity. This process involves dipping the salmon in a mixture of ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, and cold water for 20 seconds. After that, dry it and wrap it as described above. Make sure you also avoid common mistakes when freezing fish like freezing it too slowly or wrapping it too loosely.