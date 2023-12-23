Yes, You Can Actually Order A Bucket Of Pretzel Nuggets From Auntie Anne's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Move over KFC, there's a new bucket in town and it's not filled with fried chicken. Auntie Anne's, best known for serving up hot, fresh pretzels at your local mall, is shoveling between 90 and 100 pretzel bites into a portable bucket and making dreams come true for a pretty reasonable price.
Although these buckets have been available since at least 2017, some fans of the pretzel brand are shocked that they are just now learning of this incredible find. One five-second TikTok earned over 1.1 million likes as the creator shared with the world that she was snacking on 100 of Auntie Anne's cinnamon sugar pretzel bites out of a bucket. The creator said they scored a bucket for $20. However, Auntie Anne's website prices a bucket of pretzel bites at $26.99, stating that the price may vary depending on location.
If a pretzel bucket sounds like a dream come true, they are just one trip to the mall away. Or, you can order them online for pickup and local delivery.
Auntie Anne's is offering buckets of all kinds
Whether you're a classic salted pretzel fan or a die-hard cinnamon sugar enthusiast, you can get all your favorite flavors in bucket form. On Auntie Anne's shareables menu, the pretzel chain offers hungry customers all their most popular pretzel nuggets by the bucketful, including regular salted, cinnamon sugar, pepperoni pizza, mini pretzel dogs, and the new confetti pretzel nuggets. These pretzels can be purchased in-store or ordered for delivery, although selections will vary depending on what is in stock at your local Auntie Anne's.
The buckets can also be purchased as a part of various combo meal deals like the pretzel nugget bucket snack pack ($40) and the mini dogs snack pack ($45). These deals come with an entire bucket with your choice of pretzel bites, 6 dipping sauces, and one gallon of lemonade or lemonade mixers. While it is said to be enough for 4-6 people, with the pretzel nugget bucket snack pack containing about 100 nuggets and the mini dogs option coming with 50, certain pretzel lovers promise they could enjoy this all on their own.
Auntie Anne's can cater your next party
There's nothing quite like enjoying an iconic Auntie Anne's pretzel while roaming your local mall — but why limit pretzels to shopping centers and public plazas? When it's your turn to host, ditch the tired party foods like pizza and chips and surprise guests with something buttery and delicious like a whole bunch of pretzels. Auntie Anne's is making it easy to secure enough pretzel bites for all your guests with their catering menu. Each catering bucket comes with at least five servings of pretzel nuggets, although you will be limited to the classic salted, cinnamon sugar, or mini pretzel dog flavors when placing your catering order online. Auntie Anne provides other menu items in catering form as well, including the various flavors of pretzel packages, gallon drinks, and a seasonal snack stadium that is perfect for football season.
To promote Auntie Anne's pretzel bucket option, the pretzel company stitched a viral TikTok video confirming that they have "pretzel buckets for all your squad." But right away, many social media users confirmed they could easily enjoy this bucket of 100 pretzel bites alone. One user wrote, "Bold of you to assume I'm sharing." Others wrote that they would have no shame walking around with a bucket of pretzels in hand as a portable shopping snack. Whether you're securing a pretzel bucket for your whole fam or an afternoon snack just for you, Auntie Anne's isn't here to judge.