Yes, You Can Actually Order A Bucket Of Pretzel Nuggets From Auntie Anne's

Move over KFC, there's a new bucket in town and it's not filled with fried chicken. Auntie Anne's, best known for serving up hot, fresh pretzels at your local mall, is shoveling between 90 and 100 pretzel bites into a portable bucket and making dreams come true for a pretty reasonable price.

Although these buckets have been available since at least 2017, some fans of the pretzel brand are shocked that they are just now learning of this incredible find. One five-second TikTok earned over 1.1 million likes as the creator shared with the world that she was snacking on 100 of Auntie Anne's cinnamon sugar pretzel bites out of a bucket. The creator said they scored a bucket for $20. However, Auntie Anne's website prices a bucket of pretzel bites at $26.99, stating that the price may vary depending on location.

If a pretzel bucket sounds like a dream come true, they are just one trip to the mall away. Or, you can order them online for pickup and local delivery.