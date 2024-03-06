Yes, You Absolutely Can Make Bread Pudding In A Slow Cooker

The low and slow technology of the slow cooker certainly helps move bread pudding in the actual cooking stages but using it instead of the oven has some drawbacks — namely, time and preparation. Common sense dictates that you need to consider how much time your bread pudding — or any dish — will take to cook. It may be convenient if you have all the time in the world, but less so if you are running late for an event you're planning on making this dessert for and suddenly are on a tight schedule. For instance, if you need your bread pudding on the table as a dessert course for dinner guests at a certain time and you're hours behind, a slow cooker may add more stress. If this doesn't measure up with your plans for the evening, you could be in trouble.

You may also be sacrificing texture by using your slow cooker, as this kitchen appliance helps move the cooking process along by trapping moisture under its lid, but the condensation can in turn drip onto the very food you're trying to cook. (To wit, you can always try placing a paper towel under the lid if you're worried about that.) If you're still worried about combating this possible textural pitfall, you can always throw some ice cream or caramel sauce on top of your bread pudding slices, but for those who enjoy crumbles or a little more of a crusty finish, the oven might be the way to go.