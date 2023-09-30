The Paper Towel Hack To Avoid A Watery Slow Cooker Meal

Picture this: You've carefully assembled all the ingredients for your slow cooker masterpiece, set the timer, and eagerly anticipated the savory aromas that will soon fill your kitchen. But when you finally lift the lid, instead of a perfectly cooked, delicious meal, you're met with a watery, mushy mess. It's a common frustration for many slow cooker enthusiasts, but fear not — there's a simple kitchen trick that can save the day and all it takes is a paper towel.

That's right, the secret to preventing watery slow cooker meals and ensuring that your culinary creations turn out rich, flavorful, and ready to impress lies with an everyday paper product. The hack is easy enough: Simply place a sheet or two of paper towel between the lid and the pot, ensuring the seal remains tight. The paper towel will absorb excess moisture and prevent any condensation from dripping back onto the food. Be sure to reach for a good-quality, sturdy paper towel that can absorb moisture effectively without falling apart. Single-ply towels may not be as effective as thicker, absorbent ones.

This trick is particularly useful for recipes that involve ingredients that are higher in water content, such as vegetables or certain cuts of meat (chicken, for instance, is around 60% water according to the USDA). It's also a boon when making recipes that call for a crunchy topping or crust, like fried chicken or apple crisp.