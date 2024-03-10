The Presidential Origins Of The Missouri Mule Cocktail

Every famous cocktail has an origin story, but few involve former United States presidents. If you've heard of a Moscow mule or a Kentucky mule, throw away everything you know about them — because the Missouri mule, named after former president Harry Truman, is nothing like the others.

Harry Truman was president from 1945 until 1953. World War II had just ended, and the Cold War was just getting started – the beginning of two decades of tension between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. In addition to focusing on the U.S., Truman also made a number of overseas visits during his presidency. Truman's liquor of choice was bourbon — there were even rumors that he would take a shot of bourbon in the morning to keep himself sharp. While visiting London sometime during his presidency, Truman stayed at the Savoy Hotel, a famous spot with a bar manned by Joe Gilmore. Gilmore, a well-known mixologist at the time, whipped up a cocktail that, more than 75 years later, remains tied to the former president.