Anise Is The Perfect Coffee Addition For Licorice Lovers
Whether you like it black and hot or iced and topped with whipped cream, there's no wrong way to enjoy coffee. Suppose you are, however, an adventurous coffee drinker. In that case, you might be interested in experimenting with left-of-center flavors like licorice to give your morning pick-me-up an exciting edge. But if you can't get your hands on the herbal root, or you're already burnt out on licorice coffee, consider using anise in its place.
Because these spices are anatomically threaded with a chemical compound called anethole, anise boasts a similar flavor profile to licorice root. Anethole is responsible for the sweet and spiced flavors that are linked to both, but despite their similarities, anise has aromatic characteristics and shades of flavor that are entirely its own, making it a familiar option for licorice lovers who like to branch out from time to time. Unlike licorice, which has a more polarising flavor due to its notes of sour bitterness, anise is primarily warming, spicy, and sweet, offering a mellower yet still unique coffee-drinking experience.
Tips for introducing anise into your coffee
For starters, don't confuse anise with star anise. Although the latter has its place in coffee, anise is a small seed rather than a star-shaped pod. The easiest way to infuse coffee with this spice is by adding the seeds directly to your coffee grounds before brewing. This works with most coffee preparation methods, but avoid using instant coffee, as the seeds won't dissolve into the water like the grounds will. If you know how to make simple syrup, an anise-infused liquid sugar is a hassle-free way to incorporate its flavor into coffee.
If you want to unlock even more anise flavor, crushing or toasting the seeds before adding them to your coffee grounds releases more of the chemical compounds that give anise its distinct flavor. Pro tip: Toasting anise seeds doubles as a quick fix for reviving stale spices if your stash is a bit dated.
Meanwhile, if you're in the mood for a boozy brunch sipper (or an eye-opening nightcap), consider pouring a shot of anise-flavored sambuca liqueur in your cup of joe or espresso. The combination is an old Italian favorite, with the sweet alcohol taking the place of sugar.
Anise and coffee pairings
Anise alone is a great way to jazz up your morning coffee. But why stop there when you can double down with complementary ingredients and tasty food pairings to round things out?
Starting with the obvious, uniting anise with licorice when brewing your coffee will give you the best of both worlds — sweet, spicy, warming, and pleasantly bitter. Beyond licorice, lean into other warming spices to add dimension to the anise without distracting from its desirable characteristics. With their fragrant aroma and subtle sweetness, introducing cloves to your anise-kissed coffee is another way to bolster those cozy coffee flavors. Familiar and comforting, the candied essence of cinnamon will bring a snug sweetness to anise coffee. For something adventurous, infuse the anise-inflected java with citrus fruits to bring a lively, refreshing element to its inherent earthiness. Since orange zest is the secret weapon for combatting flavorless coffee, when combined with anise, you'll achieve a cozy yet uplifting cup.
When it comes to foods that counter a hit of caffeine, anise pairs well with seafood, meat, chocolate, baked goods, and fruits. For the morning, opt for a smoked salmon bagel, some charred breakfast sausage, or a fruit salad topped with dark chocolate shavings. At night, follow chef Lidia Bastianich's lead with some chocolate anise biscotti, her mother's favorite, according to a video on Facebook. Next time you're bored of plain coffee, shake things up with anise instead. If you're already a licorice fan, you won't regret it.