Anise Is The Perfect Coffee Addition For Licorice Lovers

Whether you like it black and hot or iced and topped with whipped cream, there's no wrong way to enjoy coffee. Suppose you are, however, an adventurous coffee drinker. In that case, you might be interested in experimenting with left-of-center flavors like licorice to give your morning pick-me-up an exciting edge. But if you can't get your hands on the herbal root, or you're already burnt out on licorice coffee, consider using anise in its place.

Because these spices are anatomically threaded with a chemical compound called anethole, anise boasts a similar flavor profile to licorice root. Anethole is responsible for the sweet and spiced flavors that are linked to both, but despite their similarities, anise has aromatic characteristics and shades of flavor that are entirely its own, making it a familiar option for licorice lovers who like to branch out from time to time. Unlike licorice, which has a more polarising flavor due to its notes of sour bitterness, anise is primarily warming, spicy, and sweet, offering a mellower yet still unique coffee-drinking experience.