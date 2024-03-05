The Bag Hack For Effortlessly Deboning A Rotisserie Chicken

Mastering the art of the perfectly home-cooked chicken is simpler than it sounds, but sometimes the thought of turning on the oven is, for whatever reason, out of the question. In times like those, there's nothing like picking up a warm, juicy rotisserie chicken made by someone other than yourself. Whether you serve it in one fell swoop or eat it throughout the week, it's one of the finest grocery store offerings to speak of. The one downside? Carving it can leave you covered in greasy juice.

Enter a viral TikTok hack for effortlessly deboning this type of bird. Originally posted by Texan Katie Reames, the method involves transferring a rotisserie chicken to a large Ziploc bag and massaging it until the tender meat falls off the bone. After a minute or so of vigorous prodding, Reames is left with a bag of poultry meat in various shapes and sizes — including those little bits that may have otherwise clung to the bone.