Swap Bacon With Sausage In Your Jalapeño Poppers For A Whole New Vibe

Among the ample list of savory snacks and hors d'oeuvres you can choose from, if you're in the mood for a warm and spicy snack, nothing satisfies your tastebuds quite like classic jalapeño poppers. Fresh jalapeños are stuffed with a creamy mixture of cheeses and then breaded and fried in hot oil. If you're used to making these flavorful bites, you may have already tried wrapping your freshly stuffed jalapeños in bacon before frying. While bacon gives peppers an extra salty yet textured outer layer, have you ever considered making jalapeño poppers with sausage?

Bacon and sausage are both flavorful in their own right, but they come in different forms. When using bacon, wrapping thin strips of pork around jalapeño poppers may seem like the only viable option. Alternatively, sausage gives you extra room to tap into your creative culinary skills since this tasty meat can be incorporated in a variety of ways. Add ground sausage to your standard jalapeño popper filling, or use sausage to make a fully-fledged jalapeño-and-cheese-inspired meal. To elevate your favorite appetizer, cook the sausage before transforming this tasty meat into a satisfying pepper-filled appetizer. Once you're armed with a fresh batch of cooked sausage, you're ready to make a new variety of meaty and flavorful jalapeño poppers.