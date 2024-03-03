Glass Vs Plastic Blender Jars: Learn Which Option Is Best For You

Several considerations go into the purchase of a blender. How many cups of food can it blend? How powerful is the motor? What shape should it be to best fit into your kitchen layout? On top of that, there is another factor to decide: The material of the jar itself. Glass or plastic? And, as always, the appliance should be fit for the tasks required of it. Let's discuss the pros and cons of glass jars first.

Glass jars can take much more of a beating — crushing ice and turning nuts and grains into flour will barely leave scratches, if any, on a glass surface. They also have decidedly more aesthetic appeal. It does not absorb odors and stains, retaining its like-new look for longer. The downsides are that they tend to be heavier than their plastic counterparts and, because they are made of glass, are likely to break when dropped. Glass jars are also generally more expensive, especially when paired with a high-powered motor.