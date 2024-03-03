For Unbeatable Onion Dip, Variety Is Key

There is a large variety of onions to choose from, and when it comes to onion dip, pretty much any edible onion is fair game. So, how do you know which ones to pick? First, think of them in two broad categories: Onions eaten for their bulbs and onions eaten for their leaves. Regular bulb onions come in three main varieties: The sweeter yellow onions, the sharper red onions, and the juicy white onions. Yellow onions are noted for their deep savoriness when cooked down, making them an excellent contender. Consider also shallots for their milder taste, though you will have to put in more work to peel the same volume of these smaller alliums.

Onions eaten for their leaves are delicious to finish off the dip with a fresh bite. Once the cooked bulb onions or shallots are mixed in with the dairy component of the dip, shower a good handful of finely chopped chives or scallions over the top or even some spring onions when they are in season. Play with different combinations of bulb onions and leaf onions to find pairings that harmonize with your preference.

Another oniony tip is to incorporate canned fried onions. Relegate them no longer to green bean casseroles but scatter them onto an onion dip for a final savory crunch.